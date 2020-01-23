advertisement

UPDATE:

Oof! According to Peter Wallner, Moritz Seider has returned to the game and we can all breathe with relief!

Stand up. Moritz Seider has just returned to the bank and back to the ice. Remarkable recovery I think. #Gogrg

– Pete Wallner (@petewallner) January 23, 2020

Original report:

In a season where nothing seems to go well for the Detroit Red Wings, it only got worse.

According to reports, the Red Wings No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider sustained an undisclosed injury on Wednesday evening.

Apparently Seider was controlled hard in the corner by Colton Beck, causing Seider to go down in a heap. As he was helped off the ice, Seider was bent over so that it was reportedly difficult to say what he injured, but his left shoulder touched the boards. Seider was helped to the dressing room.

Oh oh. Moritz Seider checked hard in the corner by Colton Beck, drops into a pile and helped the ice. Bowed so hard to tell what he injured, but hit the left shoulder in the boards. Straight to the dressing room. #Gogrg

– Pete Wallner (@petewallner) January 23, 2020

Seider, who is only 18 years old, was the Red Wings top choice (No. 6 overall) in the NHL Draft 2019. In 33 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, Seider has 2 goals and 13 assists.

Hopefully this appears to be a slight injury.

