LAST UPDATE:

UPDATE: The Blues television broadcast says that Jay Bouwmeester was alert and responsive while taken to hospital.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

We don’t have much information at the moment, but as you can see in the video below, Jay Bouwmeester of St. Louis Blues just collapsed on the bench. The match has been delayed.

Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the bench of the Blues. The game has been delayed pic.twitter.com/wOJkAFANCT

Our thoughts and prayers go to Bouwmeester.

The two teams agreed to postpone tonight’s game.

An NHL safety official just told me that the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks have agreed to postpone tonight’s game. Obviously, a major concern regarding Jay Bouwmeester.

“Due to medical emergency involving Blues defender Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and will be caught at a later date, “said the NHL in a statement.

