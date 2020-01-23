UPDATE: Pipe bomb found near Killeen high school | KWKT

advertisement

KILLEEN, Texas – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office bomb crew has been sent to a threat north of Manor Middle School.

The threat lies in the area of ​​Paula Road and Becker Drive, where a pipe bomb was discovered. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX44 that the bomb was found on Thursday morning by Killeen police, who asked the Sheriff bombing team to investigate.

The bomb was reportedly not armed by Sheriff McNamara.

The Killeen Independent School District is aware of the situation and says there is no threat to campuses or students.

Sources: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen Independent School District

