Update on Detroit Lions DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison

Damon “Snacks” Harrison signed a 1-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2019 season, which means that he is now under contract through the 2020 campaign.

The question is, is Harrison playing his contract or running away from football?

After the last game of the lions of the season, however, an emotional Harrison told the media he had not yet taken a final decision to retire, it was something he would consider in the off season.

#Lions Damon “Snacks” Harrison said in tears that he has not yet made a decision to retire. “I’m too proud … so if I can’t be the player I’m used to, I think my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better … I’ve never cheated the game for a day in my life” pic. twitter.com/Mo4FGz8AdR

– FOX 2 Sports (@ FOX2Sports) December 29, 2019

According to Dave Birkett from the Detroit Free Press, a league source has told him that Harrison’s decision is still a “few weeks.”

On Tuesday, during a meeting with the media in the Senior Bowl, head trainer of Lions Matt Patricia said he hasn’t talked to Harrison lately, but that he recommends to all his players and coaches to take some time after the season to calm things down before they make decisions.

“At the end of the season I tell all players, coaches, everyone involved, I think everyone should just let the emotion of the season cool down and certainly from that point of view all players come away from your families,” Patricia said. ” It seems silly, but it is only January, we are not even in February yet. So all that stuff will take care of itself ”

Birkett commented that Patricia would not say if they told Harrison when they need a decision.

“I remember years ago that a player who was a starting walk in the first day of the training camp decided that it was,” Patricia said. “But from our point of view now, that kind isn’t even where our focus is.”

Nation, what do you think of this? Are Snacks coming back for the 2020 season or does he decide to run away from the Detroit Lions?

–Quotes via Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press– LINK

