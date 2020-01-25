UPDATE: Mexia PD arrest in case of inappropriate relationship between educator and student | KWKT

advertisement

MEXIA, Texas – UPDATING: The Mexia Police Department, assisted by the Texas Rangers, the Sheriff’s Office of Limestone County and the Groesbeck Police Department, issued an arrest warrant for Conrad Flusche in a residence in Limestone County on Friday evening.

Flusche was taken into custody without further incident and is accused of an inappropriate relationship between educator / student.

Flusche is currently employed by the Mart Independent School District and is assumed to have administrative leave status. The Mexia Police Department is currently the main law enforcement agency for this ongoing investigation.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Mexia Police Department informed the Mexia Independent School District on Thursday of an alleged incident with a current Mexia High School student and a former employee of the Mexia Independent School District.

Mexia PD Chief Brian Bell has opened an investigation into the alleged incident. The city has been informed that the former employee of the Mexia Independent School District is employed by another school district and is on leave from their current position in that district.

Chief Bell works closely with the Mexia Independent School District.

Source: City of Mexico

