This weekend only.
The Dubai Shopping Festival ends this week and celebrates its 25th anniversary with numerous discounts and activities.
On its closing weekend, the festival offers up to 90% discount across Dubai and live concerts with John Legend, Majid Al Mohandis and Rashed Al Majed.
Swyp Market Outside the Box, a magic show by Tom Gates, fantastic fireworks and entertainment for the whole family make this the perfect place for this weekend.
