Advertisement

This weekend only.



The Dubai Shopping Festival ends this week and celebrates its 25th anniversary with numerous discounts and activities.

Advertisement

On its closing weekend, the festival offers up to 90% discount across Dubai and live concerts with John Legend, Majid Al Mohandis and Rashed Al Majed.

Swyp Market Outside the Box, a magic show by Tom Gates, fantastic fireworks and entertainment for the whole family make this the perfect place for this weekend.

Experience with us up to 90% turnover in all of Dubai and experience live concerts with world famous personalities such as @johnlegend, @rashedtv & @majidalmohandis!

Visit us at swyp #MarketOTB, Tom Gates’ magic show, fireworks and much more to experience live entertainment for the whole family! # DSFTurns25 pic.twitter.com/UsYyaXDC1f

– DSF (@DSFsocial) January 30, 2020



Advertisement