Up the ladder: milking parlor paid for first home by the 19th birthday

advertisement

Buying your first home has never been so difficult. In this On The Ladder series, Stuff talks to Kiwis who have reached the property ladder and others who, whether or not they choose, still rent

Paul Rimu Whakatutu started saving for a house deposit when he was 12, after he got his first job to move grass “for a little old lady on the road”, in Hawera.

advertisement

“I got $ 40 a week and all $ 40 went to a high-interest savings account,” said the now 21-year-old welder.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

First homeowner Paul Whakatutu bought this three-bedroom in Hawera for $ 200K in 2018.

A year later, the uncle of Whakatutu offered him a milking parlor. “I did mornings and nights there, before and after school. I cycled to his house at 4 am and would be ready at 6:30 pm for dinner.”

By the time he turned 19, Whakatutu had shyly disposed of $ 40K.

READ MORE

* Co-owner of first house pays ‘faster than expected’ for friends

* 22-year-old secures first small home despite student loans

* 6 things that young buyers of Kiwi houses have in common

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Paul Whakatutu knew that this private room with three bedrooms in a spacious area was “the one”.

The house where Whakatutu grew up was always full of his older brothers and sisters, visiting friends and family.

His mother asked what he wanted to do when he left school and he told her that he wanted his own house for his 21st birthday. “One evening at the dining table, mom and dad talked about how hard it was to buy.

“I thought that if I start saving now, it might not be that difficult and they helped me make a budget.”

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

With his savings and a first Kiwi Saver home exchange, Paul was able to pay double the down payment of at least 20 percent.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

A garage was on Paul’s list of must-haves for his first home.

Whakatutu received $ 70 per milking and saved 80 percent of his income. He had no costs because he was still in school and living at home.

It didn’t bother him. “I still had time to play rugby. My uncle gave me training and game days, and I always had my weekends to myself,” he said.

Nor did he feel that he had missed anything in his teenage years. “I knew what I wanted and I knew you had to do some work to get there.”

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Paul plays quite a bit. “It keeps me busy while I’m home alone,” he said.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Paul in the kitchen.

In year 12 he did a week of work experience at DTS, the largest stainless steel supplier of dairy equipment in New Zealand.

“It was great,” he said. “The crew was so easy going. The boss said that if I had NCEA level 2, I would have an internship.”

When Whakatutu left the school, he started at around $ 13 an hour. “I got about $ 450 a week and set aside half” after paying $ 70 to rent a room in his cousin’s apartment.

It was not always possible to save. Surprise expenses such as a broken car caused some “rough spots”, but in the end he had saved enough to go on a house hunt.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

The sun-drenched terrace is Paul’s favorite place to spend time.

He told agents that he was looking for a small first home with a garage and a few bedrooms. A three-bedroom house with a garage came on the market two months later for $ 200K.

“It’s a nice little house with a terrace, hidden on a long driveway. It was quiet. I was like ‘ah, this is the one’.”

With his savings and a first Kiwi Saver home exchange, Whakatutu was able to pay double the down payment of at least 20 percent.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Bob Marley is one of Paul’s favorite musicians, as well as Jimmy Hendrix and Kurt Cobain. “I have Bob in every room, Jimmy and Kurt are in the shed,” he said.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Paul’s family are all trying to help him maintain the section.

In the summer he spends as much time as possible on the sun-drenched terrace.

“I like to get the boys around for a BBQ and I have a lot of family on the east coast. When they were visiting, they stayed on the farm. I thought that if I got a house, they could stay with me and we can have our cuzzy time while the old ones catch up.

“We have our own private place away from the adults.”

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

The sitting room.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

The patu was a 21st birthday gift.

Whakatutu doesn’t do much gardening and prefers to make a backup: “Occasionally I call mom that the hedges have to do it. The large family team comes in and we all attack it together. “

He also has plans to place some concrete and build a second shed to use as a workshop.

The $ 190 weekly mortgage repayment is manageable and Whakatutu said it is thanks to his parents who helped him pay the maximum out of himself.

“I didn’t want to rely on help,” he said.

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Paul’s cousins ​​and friends always have a place to stay for the weekend.

Moving to a larger city may be at stake once the mortgage has been paid, but in the past year he started taking more weekend trips and going to gigs.

“Now that I have achieved what I wanted, I get a little extra if I get paid to go and have some fun. I just enjoy it now.”

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Paul’s bedroom.

Do you have a story to tell whether you are going to stand on the real estate ladder or are being prevented from doing so? Email homed@stuff.co.nz

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

Paul has been working since the age of 12 and left high school after completing NCEA level 2 to start a apprenticeship.

advertisement