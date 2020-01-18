Unverified information from six US jets on Iran's borders at the time of plane crash: Russia - News

advertisement

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, January 17 (local time) said there was unverified information that at least six US F-35 jets were “in the Iranian border” when Iran accidentally fled from Ukraine International Airlines near the airport of Tehran crashed week.

advertisement

“This information has yet to be verified. But I would like to underline the sharpness that is always associated with such situations,” Lavrov said by saying Press TV. He said it was important to understand the context of the incident amid the tensions in it after Iran took revenge on the US strike that killed the highest Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“There is information that after the strike the Iranians were expecting a new attack from the United States, but did not know what form it could take,” Lavrov said.

At the same time, Lavrov also said he was trying to excuse anyone for the incident.

“An increase in tensions between Iran and the US will not help solve any crisis in the region, if only because tensions will increase,” he said.

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport. The crash came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases that housed US troops in retaliation for the drone attack at Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani.

Tehran initially attributed the crash to technical failure, but later later said the jet was accidentally shot down by a rocket due to “human error” after further investigation.

advertisement