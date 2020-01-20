advertisement

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Top golf is the most popular new sports attraction in Greater Cleveland, but an icy winter storm bogey caused a two-hour start time at the Independence facility on Monday morning.

Top golf customer Ryan Killeen from Medina told FOX 8 News that when he and a group of friends arrived at 9 AM, they were told that Top Golf would not open until 11 AM due to “technical problems”.

Killeen said it was then that he noticed that a pick-up that had plowed the field at Topgolf got stuck after reversing in one of the goal holes.

A heavy tow truck was called and finally pulled the pickup out of the hole. After repairs were made to the hole, Topgolf opened again.

Topgolf made the following statement to FOX 8: “While we were plowing the field with our Topgolf truck, the truck slid on the icy surface into the brown target. We are operational and our doors are open.”

Killeen says the accident was the most unusual hole-in-one he saw.

