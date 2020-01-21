Unused Batman Superman Batsuit art brings back the iconic mask's white eyes

advertisement

A piece never seen before Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice Concept Art has now been released and shows a slightly different batsuit than in the last film. The art was created by concept artist Jerad S. Marantz, who published the artwork on social media, along with the following caption.

“Very early exploration for #batmanvsupermandawnofjustice #batman #dc #conceptart #costume #brucewayne #zbrush #keyshot”

As stated by the artist himself, art shows a very early version of the batsuit, and those who have seen Batman V Superman can quite easily see the enormous differences between this and the last one and see the changes that have been made from this repetition to to what we all saw on the big screen.

Of course, in Batman V Superman, Ben Affleck’s Caped Crusader is a bulky, giant Batman that is both taller and wider than his cryptonic opponent Superman. When it comes to going punch to punch with the Man of Steel, Batman throws even more bulky armor inspired by Dark Knight Returns over the already huge gray and black muscle suit, making him the tallest Batman we’ve ever seen on the screen have seen. That’s right, even bigger than Adam West.

However, this artwork shows a much sleeker, slimmer version of the batsuit with silver and gray armor stains covering the black lining underneath. Interestingly, the Batman suit gives its famous white eyes from the comics and the well-known Batman animation series. This is something Christopher Nolan achieved in the finale in [The Dark Knight], but we haven’t seen Batman use it for an entire movie yet.

Though this unused suit is pretty cool for sure, most no doubt agree that what we got in Batman V Superman was ultimately better.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice brought the best-known characters from DC, Batman and Superman together on screen for the first time. Bruce Wayne believes Superman poses a threat to humanity after his fight in Metropolis in the 2013 Man of Steel final. So he decides to take his coat from Batman and defeat it once and for all.

Directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice The stars are Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter and Gal Gadot.

The film was hit with a critical whip, with the film on Rotten Tomatoes being 28 percent bad, although the audience thought it was cheaper. The film raised $ 873.6 million on a budget of between $ 250 million and $ 300 million, making it one of the DCEU’s top-selling films to date.

It remains to be seen how the batsuit in Matt Reeves’ The Batman will look, but we hope that it has the white eyes. This comes from Jerad S. Marantz’s Instagram account.

Topics: Batman, Batman vs. Superman

Movie fanatics. Movie maniac.



