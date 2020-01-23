Untitled Goose Game may soon receive an official LEGO set

advertisement

It looks like that Unnamed goose game could get its own official LEGO set in the near future. The puzzle game was one of the hottest games of 2019 and became part of pop culture at the same time. By the end of 2019, it was almost impossible not to see a meme or mention of the game on social media or in Reddit, where the goose is still king. With this in mind, a LEGO set could be a big seller.

With the LEGO Ideas program, hobbyists can submit their creations as official LEGO products. Amateur builder, a teammate, handed the Unnamed goose game for testing a few days ago and it already has almost 2,500 votes. To put that in perspective, the LEGO Ideas program officially presents the submissions for official testing at the 10km level that the Unnamed goose game Project should be able to do so within a few weeks so that it is impossible to ignore it.

If that weren’t enough, the LEGO Ideas program even sponsors the Unnamed goose game This means that even more attention will be drawn in the coming weeks. However, there are still a few hurdles if the idea is given the green light. Initially, licensing could prove difficult once an initial agreement has been signed. Second, LEGO needs to investigate how many units they think they are moving. For a game that sold over a million copies in less than four months, it seems like a no-brainer for this project if the licensing is successful.

A teammate describes the Unnamed goose game LEGO set as a chance for fans “to enjoy life as a destructive goose in a small garden. Pay attention to the gardener and his many tools!” The props included in the set include jam, apple, sprinkler, daisy, rose bush, carrot, loose leaves, spoon, shovel, sun hat, hammer, ice box and a key. A team-mate continued: “The best thing would be to have more than one minifigure, but no other fits this scene. There were some difficulties with printing and the post will be updated as soon as it is fixed.”

The Unnamed goose game is developed by House House and published by Panic. The idea for the video game came up when a stock picture of a goose was sent through the company, which somehow triggered an intense conversation about geese. From there, a game idea with Super Mario 64 was planted and the Hitman was supplied as inspiration. The game was developed quickly and then became almost universally recognized, and now it could very well get its own LEGO set. You can go to the official LEGO Ideas website to track the progress of the project.

Topics: Untitled Goose Game, Lego, toys, collectibles

