Until I wake up (ex-A Story Inspired) pour their soul into their new video - Kerrang!

It’s good to know that bands like Before I Wake are there. While legions from other artists try to pursue trends and proclaim themselves to be something they are not, the four-part Buffalo, New York (with former A Story Inspired bass player Ryan Ridley) play the kind of banging, scene-ground metalcore that is already generating generations of children in torn jeans. And although the band is certainly a product of modern times – there are echoes of djent and prog in their sound, and Ryan’s considerable Instagram support has helped them launch into underground recognition – they are still satisfied with playing music for the shocking excitement at its core.

The band’s debut music video, Sinking Under, retains that atmosphere. The images can be seen until I wake up in a room soaked with light and smoke, performing in a cellar show or a huge hall (or both). The recorded story, which frontman Cody Johnson follows while wandering through an industrial labyrinth, is more about imagery than storyline; Cody’s journey is less from point A to B because it is within his own fears. It is a promising first offer from a band that knows what they are about.

According to Cody, “Sinking Under is a nightmare about dying and being terrified of what is coming. The song explores feelings of regret and doubts about one’s self-worth; as well as a struggle with depression and addiction. It’s time to face your inner demons “

Keep an eye on the debut album until the album I Wake later in 2020.

Sometimes it can be easy to forget the raw power of metalcore, but it’s important to remember how much it changed music. In the episode of our podcast Inside Track in which we examined the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal, Doc Coyle from Bad Wolves remembered how metalcore had turned off his main competition almost all night.

“I don’t know if people have a good sense of things, but that group of bands are kind of what nu-metal killed in the early 2000s,” Doc told Kerrang! “Nu-metal never really left, but it was definitely a dirty word and it was not cool to be nu-metal. And of course, many of the larger nu-metal bands have never remained large, but only in terms of the chosen aesthetic of the moment. “

