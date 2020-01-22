Unpaid fines result in women being arrested in Aldi's parking lot

advertisement

Holly Noelle Bush

Unpaid fines led to the arrest of a woman in the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store.

Holly Noelle Bush, 30, from Weirsdale, drove a Kia commercial vehicle at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday on the US highway. 27/441, when she was run over because of a large tear in the windshield, according to a detention report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A review of her driver’s license revealed that she had 22 active suspensions from 2013. She admitted that her driver’s license was not valid because she had not paid the traffic fines.

Bush has also had seven driving license convictions suspended.

She was detained and posted to the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after paying a $ 2,000 bail.

