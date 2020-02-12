Samsung will be launched in 2020 due to the upcoming range of devices. Hip-Hop Wired was present to witness the unveiling of the new family of Galaxy S20 smartphones and the next foldable device from the Korean technology giant, the Galaxy Z Flip.

The event started with the announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip. It wasn’t a real surprise since a leak stole some of the revealing thunder. Nonetheless, there were still a few issues when we saw the new foldable Samsung smartphone in action.

It looks like Samsung has learned a lot and we could very quickly add something from its mistakes with the Galaxy Fold and have a wonderful recovery with the Galaxy Z Flip. If the Galaxy Fold was the introduction to the technology, the Z Flip Samsung will help build better folding devices in the future.

As already reported, the Galaxy Z Flip has a foldable 6.7-inch OLED main display with an aspect ratio of 22.9 and an FHD + resolution (2636 x 1080) with a pinhole camera like the predecessor. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Z Flip uses ultra-thin glass instead of the plastic cover that made the Galaxy Fold fail. The second screen is a 1.1 “Super AMOLED display.

The cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip are not at the level of the Galaxy S20 models, but they are respectable. There is a dual camera system on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip, which consists of a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera: F2.2 and a 12 MP wide-angle camera: Super-Speed-Dual-Pixel-AF, OIS, F1.8. The front-facing camera is a 10 megapixel selfie camera: F2.4. When you close the phone, you can still take high quality selfies with the rear view camera, which is very convenient.

The most impressive thing about the Galaxy Z Flip is the hideaway hinge. Samsung describes it as a “work of art” and we would have to agree that it works personally.

It looks like a simple hinge on the outside, but it’s so much more on the inside. The hideaway hinge is equipped with a double CAM mechanism to ensure that every fold is smooth and stable. There is also the new sweeper technology from Samsung that keeps away annoying dirt and dust. In the video we recorded, you can see the Z flip fold in action as you take a closer look at the phone.

As soon as we saw the phone, we thought this was geared towards the more fashionable techie, and we were right. If you just look at it, you can see that. Just in time for the NYFW, Samsung also introduced a limited Thom Browne version of the phone. The legendary silhouette of the New York-based fashion designer flawlessly combines high fashion and technology. There are also suitable accessories to go with the phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 7 × 64-bit octa-core processor and an optimized (typical) 3,300 mAh dual battery system that Samsung promises to offer more power without losing space. The Z Flip is equipped with fast wireless charging and works with the Samsung ecosystem for devices and accessories. It runs on the latest Android operating system.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities from mobile operators from February 14, 2020 and will be released by Samsung. So if you want one, you should get ahead quickly, oh, and it will cost you a few coins priced at $ 1380.00. Only two colors are available at the start, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

You can buy a Galaxy Z flip at Sprint, AT&T, Best Buy, and Samsung Experience stores. You can also go to Samsung.com to back up one. Let us know what you think of Samsung’s new foldable phone in the comment section below.

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz