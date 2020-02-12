As always, Samsung saved the best for last at its unpacked event in San Francisco on Tuesday morning (February 11). After Samsung officially introduced us to its new foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung had another ace up its sleeve, the Galaxy S20.

The next Galaxy phone is here, and based on what we’ve seen and experienced, iPhone 11 and Pro Max will face serious competition. The S20 is available in three different models, a basic S20 ($ 999.99), the S20 + ($ 1,199.99) and the S20 Ultra ($ 1,399.99). Each model will take full advantage of 5G and, according to Samsung, will change how “we capture and experience our world.”

What’s new Let’s start with the cameras on every device.

The S20 (see figure above) has a triple camera system with an ultra wide-angle range of 12 MP, 120 ˚, F2.2, a wide-angle range of 12 MP, 79 ˚, F1.8 and a telephoto range of 64 MP, 76 ˚, F2 .0. The S20 + has a quad camera system that has the same cameras as the S20, but adds a fourth lens for depth vision. The front-facing camera was moved from the right side of the phone, as with the Galaxy S10 and S10 +. It is now in the middle and copies the Galaxy Note 10. Both the S20 and the S20 + have the same 10MP, 80 ˚, F2.2 camera.

The big boy, also known as the S20 Ultra, is in a class of its own in the camera department. Like the S20 +, it also has an ultra-wide: 12 MP, 120 ˚, but similarities stop here. The wide-angle camera reaches up to 108 MP. The telephoto lens of the S20 Ultra also offers a slight increase: 48 MP, 24 ˚, F3.5. The selfie camera is upgraded to 40 MP, 80 ˚F2.2. All three phones have a new feature called Space Zoom. However, the S20 Ultra has a 10x hybrid optic zoom and up to 100x super resolution zoom. You can read how it works in the video we recorded during the event.

Samsung has also been using much larger camera sensors for its most significant upgrade since the Galaxy S7 rose from 64 megapixels to an astonishing 108 megapixels. You can look forward to clearer and sharper photos and better shots in low light.

Another great trick that shows how AI (artificial intelligence) takes the S20 camera to a new level with the new single-take mode. When you take a photo using this method, you have several options, including: B. Videos, crop, ultra wide angle, live focus and color options.

The S20 will also initiate 8K video recording with improved Super Steady with roll-off stabilization and AI motion analysis.

As for the displays, Samsung has ensured that all three models of the S20 are of the same quality and are HDR10 + certified with 120 Hz display support, plus Dynamic AMOLED 2X. Basically, this means that the Android operating system, games, movies, and your videos work fairly smoothly. The only difference is the size of each screen, as you can see from the picture above.

In terms of battery life, the S20 has a 4,000 mAh, S20 + 4,500 mAh battery and the S20 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery. All promise full-day battery life and quick charging, whether connected or wireless. Storage was not a problem with Samsung phones, and this trend continues with the new phones. Both the S20 and S20 + are equipped with 12 GB RAM, while the S20 Ultra can be equipped with a 12 GB / 16 GB RAM option.

In terms of internal storage, the S20 offers 128 GB, while the S20 + and S20 Ultra either have 128 GB / 512 GB internal storage and all three models offer an expandable boost of up to 1 TB.

Some other goodies announced during the Samsung event are the new Galaxy Buds +, Samsung’s partnership with Netflix, which gives Galaxy owners exclusive bonus content from their favorite shows. Galaxy owners also get access to YouTube Premium and can use Google’s video chat tool, Google Duo, which is now built into the S20’s phone apps.

There was also some big news for gamers, Samsung announced a partnership with Xbox and will bring Forza Street exclusively for the S20. A big step for Microsoft’s ambitions in the field of cloud gaming.

The S20 comes on March 6, 2020 and is available in the following colors:

Galaxy S20: Cosmic gray, cloud blue, cloud pink

Cosmic gray, cloud blue, cloud pink Galaxy S20 +: Cosmic gray, cloud blue, cosmic black

Cosmic gray, cloud blue, cosmic black Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic gray, cosmic black

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20, S20 +, and S20 Ultra will begin on February 21, 2020 at 12:01 AM GMT.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Kv_QRWR-I (/ embed)

–

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz