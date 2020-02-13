<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=kyrsten-sinema%2Cwilliam-barr%2Cmartha-mcsally%2Caction%2Cconsideration%2Chope%2Csatisfaction%2Coverall-positive%2Cpolitics%2Cmueller-report%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion%2Fcolumnists_montini&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Fej-montini&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: McSally would never upset Trump. Sinema voted to confirm Attorney General William Barr, but promised to act if he failed to meet his obligations.

Attorney General William Barr (Photo: Jack Gruber, USAT)

In an ideal world, curious voters like us would both ask Arizona senators if they are ready to hold the renegade attorney general William Barr accountable.

But we already know Senator Martha McSally’s answer.

No.

She wouldn’t be willing to do that.

Sinema said Barr would be “qualified”

McSally got involved with Barr the moment President Donald Trump nominated him and has been steadfast ever since, thanks to her complete submission, respect, and obedience to everything Trump had in hopes of an election.

However, both McSally and Senator Kyrsten Sinema voted to confirm Barr, with Sinema breaking away from the majority of the Democrats.

At the time, Sinema said, “As senior senator from Arizona, I will judge each presidential candidate by whether he or she is professionally qualified, believes in his agency’s mission, and can be confident that he will be faithful to the law and abide by how it exists ,

“After meeting Mr. Barr and carefully reviewing his nomination, I believe Mr. Barr meets these criteria.”

OKAY.

But that was before Barr whitewashed Special Adviser Robert Mueller’s report on Russian influence in the elections and exempted the president from any crime when Mueller said, “If we had confidence that the president had clearly committed no crime, we would have said that. “

Barr’s actions don’t match his words

Last May, Senator Sinema raised some concerns about Barr, saying that she had no regrets about voting for him based on the information she had at the time, but was concerned about some “worrying discrepancies” in his behavior.

It has gotten much worse since then.

And now that four prosecutors have withdrawn from Roger Stone’s case because of Attorney General William Barr’s stubborn intervention, she has asked the Department of Justice to deal with the Department of Justice.

It’s time. Although it may be too late.

During the recent hearings and trials of impeachment, Barr behaved much more like Trump’s personal lawyer than the country’s top law enforcement officer. A position that should be outside of political influence. So he said he would head the department.

During his confirmation negotiations, Barr said: “The Attorney General has three roles. One is the executor of the law. The Attorney General’s job is to protect the enforcement process from political influence. “

He added: “On the enforcement side, especially when matters are of personal or political interest to people in the White House, there must be a market-standard relationship.”

He went from “arm length” to strong arm

“Really?”

Because Barr’s promise to maintain a customary market relationship seems to have turned into a strong poor relationship that acts as an enforcer and protector of Trump.

Four prosecutors who worked on the case against Trump’s friend and supporter Roger Stone withdrew from the case after Trump complained about the seven to nine-year sentence that prosecutors applied for because of stone lies and disability. Barr’s Department of Justice recommended after Trump complained that the judge was treating Trump’s mate gently.

That seems to be the last straw for Sinema.

Donald Ayer, the former Assistant Attorney General at George H.W. The Bush administration told Politico: “With Bill Barr, you can be almost 100 percent sure that something inappropriate is going on, on an astonishing number of occasions.”

Trump doesn’t see it that way, of course.

He tweeted about Barr’s action in the Stone case:

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr, who handled a case that was completely out of control and maybe shouldn’t even have been brought. The evidence now clearly shows that the Müller fraud was improperly brought and stained. Even Bob Mueller lied to the congress! “

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that was completely out of control and might not even have had to be brought. The evidence now clearly shows that the Müller fraud was improperly brought and stained. Even Bob Mueller lied to the congress!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Can Sinema hold him accountable?

Trump then devastated prosecutors who resigned after Stone’s interference in Stone’s case, tweeting “Prosecutorial Misconduct?” And “Rogue prosecutors maybe?”

A prosecutor has become a rogue. The top one.

When asked to explain her affirmative vote for Barr, Sinema said, “As a senior Senator from Arizona, I will continue to perform the Senate’s constitutional role in providing advice and consent to executive candidates – and I will not hesitate to hold administrative officers accountable to draw if you fail to meet your obligations. “

In her letter to the Inspector General, Sinema partially said, “I am writing to express my concern about recent events related to Roger Stone’s sentencing recommendations and related personnel decisions by the Administration and the Department of Justice (DOJ). I request that the DOJ- Inspector General’s Office examined these matters.

“Inappropriate political interference in criminal proceedings and, where appropriate, recommendations for conviction raises serious moral and ethical questions regarding the independent and impartial application of the law. The DOJ, although under the authority of the executive, has long acted as an independent administrator to ensure that justice continues When applied impartially, it is important that the prosecutor’s recommendations and DOJ lawyers’s convictions are protected from undue political influence. “

She is right, of course, but there is nothing to suggest that anything Senators like Sinema or the Inspector General will say will deter Barr. Mostly because … Trump.

Reach Montini at [email protected]

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/ej-montini/2020/02/13/martha-mcsally-and-kyrsten-sinema-hold-william-barr – accountable / 4746259002 /