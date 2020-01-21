University shot down in celebration of the life of a student killed in an airplane in Iran

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A memorial service will be held at Alliant International University on Tuesday to commemorate the life of a student who was killed among 176 people when a Ukrainian commercial plane was shot down in Iran.

23-year-old Sara Saadat, her mother, and 21-year-old sister Saba were killed when the Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down by Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8, accidentally amid the growing tensions between Iran and the United States.

FOX 5 sat down with a close friend of Saadat’s who found out about her death on social media.

“I just really lost it,” said Kash Izadseta. “I know how much she loved her sister, mother and family. They all loved each other. “

Saadat was a graduate student in clinical psychology at Alliant International University. She was a graduate of the University of Alberta.

“You disappeared from this planet in a very tragic instant,” said Izadseta.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Alliant student Sara Saadat,” said a statement from the university officials after they learned of their death on board. “It looks like Sarah has visited a family in Iran and was on her way back to San Diego to start our spring 2020 semester in our PsyD in Clinical Psychology program. We know that the entire Alliant community has been hit by a tragedy and we are here to support you in these difficult times. “

On-site consultants were available to students to resume spring classes.

Saadat, her mother and sister were all Iranian-Canadian citizens living in Edmonton, Alberta. They were among the 63 Canadians who died in the plane crash.

