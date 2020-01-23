University of California regents divided over tuition fees increases; voice delayed - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Although they did not vote on dueling proposals to raise tuition fees, the Board of Regents of the University of California on Wednesday showed deep disagreement about the issue and whether tuition fees should be increased at all.

Some said they opposed both proposals, which allowed undergraduates who are California residents to see increases from $ 348 to $ 606 next fall with additional increases in each of the next four years. That would be on top of the current $ 12,570 for compulsory tuition and university-wide rates, excluding accommodation and other costs.

Other regents expressed their preference for one plan or the other, but a majority was not clear.

The increases would largely fall for students with a higher income, since students with a low income and some students with an average income would see an increase in their financial support to cover the higher tuition, administrators say.

The board of the ten campus system was originally planned to vote for the two models this week or to keep the tuition flat. But they heard opposition from two major constituencies: Government Gavin Newsom expressed strong opposition and student leaders protested that they had not received sufficient prior notice under state law. It was just the day before the meeting that the regents decided to postpone every vote.

Regents are expected to vote on the proposals in the coming months, although no fixed date has been set. Their next regular meeting is in March.

Some regents are worried about the effect on middle-income students who do not receive full tuition fees. Regents who criticized an increase in tuition fees suggested that the university would instead lower its spending and seek more state funding than Newsom offered in its recent budget.

Lt. Gov Eleni Kounalakis, who is a regent, said that the university should control its own spending rather than turning to students for more money. “Frankly, there are times when spending decisions are made as if money is not an issue,” she said at the San Francisco meeting. Referring to what she described as “an affordability crisis,” Kounalakis said that many students are already struggling to pay tuition and living expenses, even with financial support.

Other regents said, however, that they fear that there might not be an alternative to higher tuition if the legislature does not significantly raise funding above 5 percent or $ 217.7 million, proposed by Newsom to a total of around $ 4 billion in state aid amounts. Without the necessary resources, UC campuses will see more crowded classes and possible program cuts, they warned.

“Perhaps a miracle will happen,” said George Kieffer, referring to the desire for clearly increased state funding. But if the state did not offer enough, he suggested that he would reluctantly opt for the more traditional of the two models of tuition increases presented to regents by system administrators.

That plan would affect all UC students enrolled now and in the coming years. It is designed to start with an increase of $ 348 next year and to continue with additional increases each year until 2024 based on the California Consumer Price Index. Kieffer and others prefer that plan, as long as it has a ceiling, because it requires smaller annual increases.

Regent chairman John A. Pérez, on the other hand, said that he supports the rival proposal if tuition fees are to be increased. That so-called cohort model would only affect incoming classes – at different speeds. The tuition fees of each class would then retain the same amount throughout their school time. It is something that has never before been embraced by California’s public universities and colleges, although some other states have tried.

Pérez, former chairman of the state meeting, said the plan would provide more predictability and peace of mind for families. “You know what your costs are all the time you’re here,” he explained.

The cohort proposal requires an increase of $ 606, or 4.8 percent for first-year students starting in the fall of 2020. Each subsequent class would face increases from 3.3 percent to 4.8 percent based on a formula with inflation and other measures.

UC administrators say that one third of all new tuition income will be spent on financial support for low and medium income students and that many students will not be affected by the tuition increases. Many students even see a $ 140 drop in costs after UC assistance and higher Cal grants and other scholarships start, they said.

Regent Sherry Lansing said that she was worried about the effect of tuition on students with an average income who may not be eligible or who are insufficiently eligible. “I’m really, really worried about the middle class,” she said, adding that she wanted more information from UC administrators about how the two proposals would affect students at different income levels.

Student leaders have already objected to both plans. In addition to damaging current students, tuition increases can scare off applicants who may not understand that their help would cover the walks, they said.

