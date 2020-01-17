University aluminum starts petition to rename stadium after late coach | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – An alumnus of the University High School is looking for 5,000 signatures for an online petition to rename Waco ISD Stadium after deceased UHS football coach Mike Chapman, who died unexpectedly last Tuesday.

Waco ISD Stadium is the home of the football and soccer teams for both Waco High and University. When Dustin Weins heard the news of Chapman’s death, he called on the Waco community for help.

“I just started thinking,” What would be the best way to honor such a great man? “And WISD Stadium just popped up in my head. It seemed like the perfect idea – it’s a kind of empty slate, it’s not named after anyone,” says Weins. “I think it was a bit of a wait for the perfect person.”

The petition had been signed more than 3,600 times since this afternoon. Once it has reached the 5,000 signatures threshold, Weins intends to take it to Waco’s ISD board for approval.

“He is such a big figure above sports. Beyond sports. I think we should put his name on everything, to be honest,” says Weins. “Because he is a coach, I thought the stadium would be the most suitable “

For Waco ISD, however, renaming the stadium is not that simple.

The district policy to name buildings according to people says that the namesake must usually have been dead for at least ten years and served for at least 30 years at Waco schools. Chapman taught at the university for 28 years.

“We will certainly look at that policy, but we will have a broader conversation about what the right way is to celebrate Coach Chapman’s legacy and ensure that he remains a model for future generations of students,” says Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle The bear.

Chapman’s students support the rename, but they know that his legacy is much more than that.

“He is not going anywhere. He is part of Waco. And even if the stadium is not renamed, everyone carries Mike Chapman in their little hearts. And so it is okay if it is not mentioned again,” says University alumna Stephany A-Chivara. “It will all be fine and I am pretty sure that as a society, as a community, we will find ways to continue to bear its legacy.”

There is a funeral service for Chapman in the stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can sign the petition here.

