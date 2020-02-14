In June 2019, the New York Times published a detailed report that showed that a fire at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2008 had destroyed an enormous number of master tapes by artists over the decades. In the recent lawsuit in the classroom lawsuit of musicians against Universal, UMG recognized that master recordings by Sonic Youth, Nirvana, Elton John, Beck, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow, R.E.M. and several other artists were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

The remaining artists listed in the file and viewed by Pitchfork are … and you will know us on the trail of the dead, Bryan Adams, David Bärwald, Jimmy Eat World, Les Paul, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, Hunter, Suzanne Vega, Surfaris, White Zombie and Y & T. While certain records are not mentioned, UMG gives a general idea of ​​what has been affected and in which cases there are “digital clones” or “replacements” of the damaged material. All artist-by-artist details can be found in the following document.

Sonic Youth’s original multitrack master roles with live performances were “affected” according to the submission. No replacement copies of Sonic Youth masters are mentioned in the submission. Neither replacements nor copies are mentioned in the contributions for Slayer, Les Paul, Peter Frampton and Michael McDonald.

The submission also claims that “certain original master recordings” were affected by Beck, but “UMG has a replacement for all of the assets concerned”. Last year, Beck expressed concern that the 2008 fire lost entire albums of unpublished music. He later went back on these comments and said he had learned more about what was affected.

In the case of Elton John’s masters, the document states that “certain original master recordings that embody this artist’s performances have been affected, and UMG continues to work with the artist to determine the extent of such impact.” it is also alleged that replacements and copies exist for affected Nirvana, REM, Soundgarden and Jimmy Eat World.

Last June, Hole, Soundgarden and the Tupac and Tom Petty estates filed a class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group for the incident. Hole was later removed from the suit after Universal informed the band that none of their masters had been lost.

After the first Times investigation, Universal made a statement downplaying the scale of the losses. The incident “did not affect the availability of the commercially released music or the remuneration of the artists”. Universal claimed that The Times story “contains numerous inaccuracies. misleading statements, contradictions and fundamental misunderstandings about the scope of the incident and the assets concerned. “They gave no concrete examples of these inaccuracies.

Pitchfork has asked UMG representatives and some of the artists concerned for further comments.