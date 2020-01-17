United Kingdom calls all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization and extends sanctions - World News

advertisement

The UK Treasury announced that it had classified the entire Hezbollah organization as a terrorist organization within the meaning of the rules on terrorism and terrorist financing, and that assets were frozen as such.

Previously, only the Hezbollah military wing was subject to asset freezing in accordance with UK government regulations.

In February 2019, the UK announced that it would ban Hezbollah and fully include the Lebanese Shiite group in the list of banned terrorist organizations.

London had already banned the Hezbollah security division and its military wing in 2001 and 2008, but now wants to ban its political arm.

“Hezbollah continues its efforts to destabilize the fragile situation in the Middle East – and we can no longer differentiate between its already banned military wing and the political party,” said Interior Minister Sajid Javid.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, was founded by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in 1982 and is an important part of a Tehran-led alliance known as the “Axis of Resistance”.

In December, the German parliament approved an application calling on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to ban all activities of the group supported by Iran on German soil, and referred to her “terrorist activities”, particularly in Syria.

The application was supported by Merkel’s conservatives, her SPD coalition partners and the opposition Free Democrats. It is not binding, but it will increase the pressure on the government to act.

The request states that Germany should abandon its current policy of distinguishing between Hezbollah’s political arm and the military units that have fought with President Bashar Assad’s army in Syria.

The application praised the government’s efforts to take action against Hezbollah supporters suspected of collecting donations for the Lebanese Shiite group in Germany, primarily by giving prosecutors more investigative powers. But it was said that these measures were not enough.

