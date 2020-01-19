United has to do without Marcus Rashford for weeks National sport

advertisement

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is expected to miss a few weeks due to a back injury, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Rashford suffered his last injury after being substituted on the second half in Wednesday’s 1-0 win in the third round of the FA Cup against the Wolves.

“He got a few punches and bumps again when he faced Wolverhampton, and his back got worse,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports Television. “He has had some problems. Of course we will give him time to relax and rest before we put him back on the field.

“He always recovered quickly, so we hope he’ll do it again. I wouldn’t expect him to come back in the next few weeks.”

