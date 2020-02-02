Advertisement

The Hong Kong government announced the closure of most of its departments.



The United Arab Emirates consulate in Hong Kong has ceased operations due to the outbreak of the novel corona virus.

The consulate issued a brief statement on Twitter on Sunday, announcing the closure until February 9, after the Hong Kong government announced the closure of most of its offices to control the spread of nCoV.

The United Arab Emirates consulate also provided contact numbers for citizens in case of emergency: 0085228661823/0097180044444

– UAE Consulate in HK (@uaeconsulatehk), February 2, 2020

The consulate will resume operations on February 10, 2020.

