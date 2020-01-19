United Arab Emirates condemns terrorist attacks that have resulted in many deaths and injuries - News

advertisement

The UAE has strongly condemned the bombing in Somalia which has claimed several lives and left many injured.

The bomb hit near the town of Afgoye, about 30 kilometers west of the capital (Mogadishu), killing four people and injuring several others, including several Turkish nationals, said local police officer Abdirahman Adan.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilizing security and stability that are incompatible with religious and human values ​​and principles. . .

The ministry condemned the families and relatives of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Four people died on Saturday in a car bombing in Somalia apparently aimed at Turkish engineers working on a road near the capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

The attack was claimed by the Al Qaeda-related Al Shabaab group, which has stepped up its activities in Somalia and neighboring Kenya in recent weeks.

“The explosion was huge, it destroyed a container that was used by Turkish engineers working on road construction at Afgoye,” said witness Muhidin Yusuf.

“There were police officers who guarded Turkish engineers and several other people gathered near the checkpoint where the temporary shelter is located,” said another witness Ahmed Said.

“I saw the corpses of various (people) and Turkish workers who were injured in the explosion.”

The terrorist group, which has fought for over ten years to overthrow the Somali government, has carried out a series of attacks in recent weeks, including a massive car bomb attack in Mogadishu on December 28, killing 81 people.

And on January 5, militants stormed a military base used by US forces in the Lamu coastal zone in Kenya, killing three Americans.

Last week, Al Shabaab warned that Kenya “will never be safe”, threatening tourists and calling for more attacks on American interests.

