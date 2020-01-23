United Arab Emirates condemns terrorist attack that killed 36, many injured - News

advertisement

The UAE has a terror blast that has killed several people and injured countless others in the province of Soum in northern Burkina Faso.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underlined that the UAE fully condemned this criminal act and its strong rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in violation of religious and human values ​​and principles.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished the injured people a speedy recovery.

Militants attacked a market in the province of Sanmatenga in Burkina Faso, killing at least 36 people and injuring several others, the government said Tuesday.

The shooters then burned the market, according to a government statement.

The violence is the latest in a wave of attacks in the north of the West African nation that led to the displacement of more than half a million people last year.

The government urged people to work with defense and security forces to restore security.

President Roch Marc Kabore called for two days of national mourning from Wednesday for the victims of the attack.

(With AP entry)

