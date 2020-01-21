United Arab Emirates brings hunting, fishing ban ban list - News

advertisement

Citizens are encouraged to view the list of travel warnings on the MoFAIC site.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, emphasized the importance for UAE citizens who want to travel abroad to view country-specific travel advice and hunting laws on the Ministry’s website or via the smart application ‘UAEMOFAIC’.

According to an updated list – published on the MoFAIC site – the UAE has banned hunting and fishing in the following countries:

– Algeria (due to security conditions)

– Brazil (wild fishing prohibited)

– China (prohibition of carrying weapons for hunting)

– Bangladesh (no hunting ground)

– Singapore

– Vietnam (illegal)

– Sri Lanka (law for the protection of flora and fauna)

– Hong Kong (prohibition of game fishing)

– Oman (prohibition of game fishing)

The ministry wants to make the UAE citizen aware of the latest travel updates because of their personal safety and security.

Citizens are also encouraged to register with the ‘Twajudi’ service and to register their families, the elderly and children. Twajudi, a MoFAIC service, facilitates communication between Emiratis and embassies abroad in the event of a crisis or emergency.

Emirates are also encouraged to sign up for the ‘Musafir’, a health insurance program that helps to get healthcare in the event of a medical emergency abroad.

