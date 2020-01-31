Advertisement

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had agreed to provide financial support.



The United Arab Emirates government has announced that it will provide $ 200 million in funding for the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan program for youth development.

Advertisement

The youth development program initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan is recognized internationally because the government of the United Arab Emirates has offered aid to Pakistan.

United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Alzaabi announced the announcement yesterday when he met with the Prime Minister’s special assistant for youth, Usman Dar.

HRH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, agreed to support him on his recent visit to Pakistan.

The ambassador said that Pakistani youth are talented and capable, and the UAE will work with Islamabad to develop the next generation of youth. He said that practical steps will soon be taken in this regard.

He also announced the launch of a youth exchange program between the UAE and Pakistan. It was decided to send a delegation of Pakistani youth to the UAE, where they will be trained in entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence.

The UAE government also offered Pakistani youth the opportunity to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai.

It was decided that Pakistani youth will be provided with special pavilions at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The ambassador praised the Federal Government’s practical steps to serve young people and noted that the United Arab Emirates will offer opportunities for qualified young people in the future.

Usman Dar welcomed the UAE’s financial support under the Kamyab Jawan program. Prime Minister Imran Khan stuck to his vision of uplifting the young generation, adding that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, a significant investment in youth is being made. Youth will play an important role in the economy, he said.

Advertisement