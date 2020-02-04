Advertisement

It was an evening of glamor, style, inspiration and networking last Thursday when women (and men) from all walks of life came together at the Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island. The occasion was the start of Alpher – Union BankOffer from women’s banks.

In keeping with the event theme of “Take Your Best Shot”, the program was put together in such a way that women are encouraged to face up to their challenges and make their dreams come true.

Advertisement

A highlight of the evening was the “Taking my Best Shot” segment, in which five successful business and career women discussed how they could best achieve their dreams.

The speakers included Beatrice Hamza Bassey, Union Bank Chairman; Onyeche Tifase, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Siemens Nigeria; Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, founder, Pearls Africa Youth Foundation; Toyin Odulatefounder Olori Cosmetics and Bikiya Graham-DouglasFounder, Beeta Universal Arts Foundation,

Among the special guests at the event were the CEO of the bank, Emeka Emuwa and the head of retail bank and digital, Lola Cardosoalong with other bank executives. Other guests included Ndidi NwuneliCo-founder Sahel Consulting. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher BusinessDay Media and media personalities Beverly Osu. Bolanle Olukanni and Zainab Balogun,

Alpher was first introduced at the bank’s International Women’s Day celebration in 2019 and has since developed into a full-fledged offering that will change the face of banking for Nigerian women. The Alpher platform offers tailored support for individual women, women-owned companies and women-run companies. Women can also benefit from a wide range of financial services, business and career development opportunities, and lifestyle discounts.

Union Bank has supported women and women-owned companies in the past. In 2019, the bank awarded 40 grants to women entrepreneurs to reaffirm their commitment to women Program for companies and managers (ELP) organized by China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in partnership with Leading Ladies Africa.

The launch of Alpher is in line with Union Bank’s longstanding commitment to empower companies and women to strengthen their businesses and careers.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored content

Advertisement