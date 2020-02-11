Previously, each hospital had its own file for a specific patient.



A new unified medical file system has been introduced in the United Arab Emirates that connects all hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and gives them access to a patient’s medical records.

Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, told the Federal National Council (FNC) that the ministry had started implementing the unified electronic health data system in all state hospitals in the country this year and that all public hospitals are fully interconnected the new system by the end of 2020.

Previously, each hospital had its own file for a specific patient. And when the patient went to another hospital for treatment, he had to open a new file there. With the new system, however, no new file is required because all hospitals can access the patient’s medical records via the uniform health file system.

“The process of linking state and private hospitals through the new system will be 80 percent complete by the end of 2021. The entire project to link all private and state hospitals will be completed by 2022.”

The minister noted that they are using artificial intelligence (AI) to connect all hospitals by accessing information about patients in a standardized patient record.

He noted that the unified health data system had been worked on for a long time in collaboration with the affected parties in order to create a central database for citizens and residents.

“The goal is to provide an integrated health database, improve the quality of health services, improve patient care and reduce medical errors,” said Al Owais.

The meeting, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, spokesman for FNC, also approved a draft federal law on the biological safety of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and their products. Members stressed the importance of the new law for the conservation of human health, local genetic resources and biodiversity, the reduction, elimination or treatment of harm likely to be caused by genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and the protection of the environment in the area of ​​development, manufacture, manufacture, transport or handling of GMOs or their products for the emerging modern biotechnology.

Violations of the provisions of the new law will result in severe penalties, including prison terms of at least two years and fines of up to Dh 4 million.

How does the e-file system work?

> The uniform electronic health data system electronically connects all hospitals in the UAE

> When a patient approaches a hospital, a file with all treatment documents is created under his name

> As soon as the system is fully activated and the patient goes to another hospital, he / she does not have to create a new file there

> All of the patient’s previous treatment protocols – regardless of whether they were performed in another hospital – are available to the new hospital, making treatment easier

Implementation schedule

> At the beginning of this year, the state hospitals started to implement the new uniform electronic health data system

> By the end of this year, all public hospitals will be connected via the system

> The process of linking state and private hospitals through the new system will be 80 percent complete by the end of 2021

> The entire project to connect all private and state hospitals will be completed by 2022

Ismail Sebugwaawo