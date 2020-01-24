Unemployed NFL star Antonio Brown surrenders, mug shot is the whole fight The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Antonio Brown needs serious help. The currently unemployed NFL Star Wide Receiver surrendered to the police after strange behavior – and his mug shot is remarkable for his fight.

An arrest warrant was issued against Brown after throwing a stone at a moving company delivery truck after a dispute over a delivery to his crib in Hollywood, FL. Somehow, Brown’s trainer Glenn Holt was involved and was arrested. The alleged victim claims that Brown and Holt have laid hands on him.

Holt was arrested for theft or battery charge and released from custody on Wednesday (January 22). But for some reason (actually, because he was locked in his house), Brown was not arrested at the time of the incident.

TMZ reports that Brown surrendered last night (January 23), and of course it was already a dramatic process.

Brown has been charged with a battery break-in, unoccupied transport, and criminal mischief. The prosecutor’s office, which appears before a judge this morning, urges that he be held on bail and claims that he is a flight risk. Brown’s lawyers claim that their clients do nothing to downplay the seriousness of the incident.

“We’re talking about scratches,” said one of Brown’s lawyers.

Brown was recently dropped by his longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus. There is also a time when he threw a bag of (candy) tails at his children’s mother during an argument.

The fight that Antonio Brown has become is certainly illustrated by his mug shot, which you can see above. Life comes to you very quickly.

UPDATE: Brown’s bond has been set at $ 100,000 and he may leave the bond, but with numerous conditions. According to the TMZ, the judge ordered a psychological examination within 10 days of his release and must wear a GPS monitor. He must also hand in his passport.

