Underwater: Alien, but with submarines - and a miscarriage Kristen Stewart

Underwater (R13, 95 minutes) Directed by William Eubank ★★

It seems to me that nostalgia goes through a cycle of about 30 years. Every generation, middle-aged, diminishing in energy and perhaps with a little spare in the wallet, gets all the foggy eyes, regardless of the music and films they liked best in their teens and early 20s. Thirty years before that.

That explains many New Zealand radio programs, and perhaps why a horror film about a marine animal attacking an underwater base has suddenly appeared in our cinemas, almost exactly 30 years after The Abyss, Deep Star 6 and Leviathan (all 1989)) were enough burgeoning multiplexes of our clean country

Or, to put it another way, you wait ages for a decent movie about sea monsters to appear. And then people fail completely.

Kristen Stewart’s performance is far too cerebral and aloof for Underwater.

That’s a shame, because underwater ticks many boxes.

The plot? Just think of “Alien, but with submarines”. Sorted.

Kristen Stewart is an actor whom I very much respect. Apart from the Twilight franchise – which at least made her richer than a less important god. And so able to reject any movie she doesn’t want to do – Stewart has been good to great in different roles. From being Jodie Foster’s daughter in Panic Room to an outstanding title role in Seberg (opened next week in New Zealand), Stewart is a consistently non-flashy but extremely solid artist, as long as she is cast in the right material. But in Underwater, a film that should not be more than stupid fun, Stewart is far too cerebral and distant.

Underwater works best if it is nothing more than stupid fun.

Around Stewart, Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) and a cast of several, are all fine, up to the water, or the monsters put them in.

Underwater does many things well. And some individual sequences look amazing – cinematographer Bojan Bazelli is an industrial legend – but this is usually a confused, hasty and too complicated thrash to a genre that needs clear and concise stories to really work.

