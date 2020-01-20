Underdogs: Clemson at a well-known location on the way to the National Championship

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-04 08: 01: 03.0

K’Von Wallace plays his karate kid against the Buckeyes.

Clemson will be in a familiar and comfortable place when they compete with LSU in the National Championship Game in New Orleans on January 13th. The outsider.

advertisement

Clemson (14: 0) meets LSU (14: 0) in the Superdome, which means a home game for the Bayou Bengals in many ways. The Tiger Stadium is exactly 130 km from the dome and you can bet that the hometown team has an advantage in numbers. The LSU is also favored with 5.5 points.

The vast and large alumni base in the US state of Ohio in the desert made the Fiesta Bowl a home game for the Buckeyes – the stadium was 70 percent made up of the US state of Ohio – so that the Clemson players are used to it to be overwhelmed by the road.

“I think you could say that we feel pretty comfortable with it. We don’t look too much like liking the outside noise, whether we’re an outsider or whether we’re the team that needs to be beaten in a particular game, ”said linebacker Chad Smith. “I mean, we only focus on what we can control, focus on our preparation and the LSU is a great team. You are here for a reason. You have a great offensive, a great defense, a comprehensive team and a comprehensive program. Therefore, when we prepare, it will require a lot from us to have the chance to beat the LSU in the championship. But it will definitely be a challenge.

“It is only due to our preparation. We can hear all the outside noise or really focus on what we can do, have a narrow focus, put on those blinders, prepare to work here again in the next few days and prepare for the best our ability, the chance have to become national champions again. ”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said it doesn’t matter who is preferred.

“If we have been here for two years and play a few games, it doesn’t matter who is the favorite and I think as a team we really understand that,” said Lawrence. “Not necessarily that we are annoyed about it, it’s just like it doesn’t really matter who is the favorite. You have to play the game. The game will be won on January 13th. It is not won before all chances come out. You have to play it. So I think, as Chad said, you have to prepare, and whoever prepares the best and plays the best on Monday will win the game.

“In this past game, frankly, there were a lot of Ohio people there, so it will be – it could be a bit more LSU than Clemson compared to Ohio State-Clemson, but even this game was probably 70 to 30 or just about in Arizona. Even so, it’s nice to have a large crowd there for you, but even then you still have to play the game. The game is won on the field. But it will definitely be a cool experience. “

Smith said the game would take place on the pitch, not in the stands.

“The game is won on the field. It will be interesting to see how high the ratio is because the last game was definitely 70 to 30 in the state of Ohio, ”said Smith. “So it will be interesting to see. But I know we have some of the nation’s best fans and they will do their best to travel to this game for sure. But we don’t really feel like dealing with a lot of fans or who will be in the stands. It’s really just about our preparation and focus and how we do it in the field. But it will definitely be a fun environment. It will be cool to play LSU in Louisiana in New Orleans, so it will be a fun game. ”

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons officially announces the NFL decision

advertisement