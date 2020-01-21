Underdog. In danger. Rent D-Plus. All of these things drive Dabo Swinney to be the best

advertisement

David Hood

Senior writer

2019-12-22

Dabo Swinney always believed that he could.

Dabo Swinney has always been an outsider. Whether it was the under-sized recipient who was looking for free time in high school, the spontaneous struggle for a scholarship in Alabama, the assistant who was looking for a full-time job, or the trainer for large recipients called the interim coach who wanted to be the head coach , Swinny’s life was about fighting for all junk.

Being an outsider is Swiney’s drive and despite all the successes he sees in the mirror an endangered child from Alabama who has been classified with D-Plus.

Clemson # 3 will play Ohio # 2 in the Fiesta Bowl next Saturday, and it doesn’t matter whether the Tigers are preferred or not, Swinney will always feel like the outsider. It’s something he thinks about every day.

“I mean, that’s what drives me. I think we are all shaped by our experiences and how we grew up and how we lived our lives and what you learned from it, ”said Swinney this week. “That’s me. That’s how I grew up. Moving on and the lessons I learned from it. The hardness, the work ethic, the drive, the persistence, the persistence, the faith and the will are greater than the ability. That is it what drives me and what drives me as a player. That’s why I was successful as a player and earned a scholarship. You know, that’s why I got a job. “

This trip served Swinney well.

“That’s why Coach (Gene) Stallings hired me as an assistant,” said Swinney. “Then he wouldn’t let me go, and after I was GA and finished with it, he hired me all day. I always behaved and worked like that. It didn’t matter what I did. And when I was out for two years got out of coaching and you sat down and talked to Rich Wingo, who was my boss, he would tell you the same thing. I was driven to be great at what I did. “

If people want to hate him for working at Clemson, be it. He will still work as hard as possible to be great at what he does. The outsiders do that.

“You know, there are a lot of people who don’t like me just because I have a logo on my shirt,” said Swinney. “Because I work at Clemson. A man has to have a job. If you hate me because I work out my butt to do my job great, you just have to hate me because I will do the best I can and be great at what I do. I don’t care what it is. I want to win, you want to win, and I want to win in the right way. “

Clemson has had a lot of success on the field, but Swinney is just as proud – maybe even more proud – of what happened outside the field.

“I want to help my players with that. It’s just my drive, I want to influence life, ”said Swinney. “I want to give something, I want to use this platform to make a difference in this world, in this community and definitely in my players and in the lives of my coaches. That is my motivation and I want to praise God for doing it because it is my purpose in life. You know, if I had grown up today – addicted to the family, no school education, parents married at the age of 18, my father is a household appliance man, repairs washing machines and dryers and fetches washing machines and dryers and refrigerators and ovens – if I grew up today , I would be classified as at risk.

“That is exactly what we are doing now, we label people and I would be classified as at risk. I tell people and joke, but the truth is, when I was hired I was a vulnerable employee. People see Coach Swinney and they see this shiny version of Coach Swinney. I don’t see that when I look in the mirror. I see the vulnerable child from Pelham, Alabama. I see. It is hungry, it is driven and it wants to enable a better life for his future family, mother or father. For his brothers. I see that, I don’t see anything else. I see the same guy and that’s what drives me. “

Swinney recalls when a media company rated Terry Don Phillips Swinney’s hiring as D-Plus.

“I still have the graphic from ESPN that has classified me as a D-Plus employee. So if you are D-Plus, you are at risk of hiring. I’m just a D-Plus employee from Pelham, Alabama, a vulnerable child from Pelham. And that’s how I see it too. “

