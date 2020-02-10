The Japanese SoftBank group is expected to report a profit decline in the past quarter, increasing concerns about the ability to secure funding for a second vision fund and giving the Elliott Management activist fund more scope for restructuring.

Elliott, the New York-based fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has acquired nearly $ 3 billion in SoftBank and is pushing for changes, including $ 20 billion in share buybacks, sources said in the last week with.

The emergence of Elliott, one of the most powerful activist investors in the world, as a prominent SoftBank shareholder is likely to illustrate the difficulties of the Japanese conglomerate after its strained bet on the office sharing startup WeWork.

SoftBank, which saw its first quarterly loss in 14 years from July to September, came under increasing pressure due to a lack of transparency, particularly in connection with its $ 100 billion vision fund, which consists of largely unlisted startups ,

“I am not sure that investors will have confidence in the private valuations that determine the reported performance of the Vision Fund, especially based on the performance of WeWork and others,” said Dan Baker, analyst at Morningstar.

The tech conglomerate, which reports on Wednesday, is expected to see a 20% decline in operating profit to 345 billion yen ($ 3.1 billion) in October-December quarter, according to Refinitiv’s average forecast of three analysts’ estimates.

This would follow a quarterly operating loss of 704 billion yen when the company was hit by a $ 8.9 billion strike on the Vision Fund as the value of WeWork and other bets like Uber fell. The loss prompted founder Masayoshi Son to find that his investment judgment was poor in many ways.

A second quarter of bleak results would only increase doubts about the profitability of a second, massive fund, as it would rely on profits from the current vision fund for part of its funding.

DIFFICULT CHOICE

Analysts have long pointed out the challenge of forecasting SoftBank’s earnings as the Vision Fund’s ratings are only available to a limited extent. In the six months to September, the fund reported gains at 25 companies and losses at another 25, but identified only a handful of names.

However, it is clear that since the WeWork bailout, a number of portfolio companies – from the hotel booking platform Oyo to the cloud robotics company CloudMinds – have cut jobs and come under pressure to prove their business models to be sustainable.

This is a clear departure from Son’s previous strategy of prioritizing growth over profitability.

SoftBank Corp, a two-thirds telecommunications company owned by SoftBank Group and one of the parent company’s largest listed assets, saw Friday’s quarterly profit increase 15%.

The Vision Fund is involved in almost 90 start-ups. Only five were listed before the October-December quarter. Three fell during this period, although ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance grew nearly 60%.

Chip designer Arm, who will also provide an update on Wednesday, has lost money.

The SoftBank share, which was supported by the positive sentiment towards Alibaba in China, was strengthened by the news of Elliott’s share and has risen by around 8% since the beginning of the year.

