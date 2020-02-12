Patrik Frisk, the new CEO of Armor Inc., spent a lot of time discussing the effects of the corona virus on Tuesday. However, other challenges also affect, if not more, future business.

The company expects the corona virus to impact sales of $ 50 million to $ 60 million. The company is also prepared for the possibility of supply chain disruption and hundreds of stores selling Under Armor equipment are closed in the Asia Pacific region.

The ongoing struggle to reverse the North American business is also taking longer than expected. Under Armor expects the region to stabilize by the end of 2019 and return to growth in 2020, according to Frisk.

“As a brand, we see a paradox of two challenges ahead of us: continued weaker demand in North America as we work through our increased inventory in several years of discounting, and a very committed cost structure that takes longer and longer to unpack. We can’t spend so aggressively how we would like it to increase brand consideration, ”Frisk said in a FactSet report on Tuesday’s results.

Under Armor announced a restructuring initiative for 2020 that has a potential $ 325 to $ 425 million in pre-tax charges. That includes about $ 225 to $ 250 million to potentially forego a New York City flagship when it comes to subletting options.

Under Armor reported earnings and sales in the fourth quarter that failed to meet expectations and delivered weak forecasts during Tuesday’s pre-market times. Fourth quarter sales were $ 1.44 billion.

All the news dropped stocks up to 18% on Tuesday. The stock closed the day up 16.7%.

Under Armor has focused on reducing the number of sales on discount and in the off-price channel. The effort has been positive for brand health and a balance between supply and demand, Frisk said, but it’s also a headwind for 2020’s revenue.

“Wholesale orders were lower than expected in the first half of the year, which we believe is partly due to subdued demand compared to the spring / summer season of the previous year,” he said, adding that orders for the third quarter are unchanged.

Direct sales to end users in the company’s factory house stores are expected to increase slightly to slightly from 2019, although the “difficult traffic conditions” will remain.

And the e-commerce channel is suffering from the unwillingness of consumers to now pay the full price of items, coupled with the need to improve the digital platform, Frisk said. A new e-commerce channel is to be launched in North America in the summer.

For the full year, Under Armor expects a drop in sales in the low single-digit percentage range and earnings per share between 10 and 13 cents. The revenue outlook does not include the benefits or costs of restructuring.

“While investors were prepared for a cautious forecast for 2020, the magnitude of the sales / margin deficit will question confidence before 2023,” Baird analysts said in a statement before the call.

Baird is neutral on Under Armor stocks with a target price of $ 20.

BMO Capital Markets is even more optimistic and rates the stock below average with a price target of USD 18.

“As sales in the low single-digit range are expected for fiscal year 2020, it is becoming increasingly clear that Under Armor is no longer a growth story,” wrote Simeon Siegel in a note.

“And although” shrink to grow “stories generally lead to better profit margins, this is due to extensive sales setbacks. However, with sales in the low single digits, there is concern that this is not enough and Under Armor may see the worst of both worlds: sales declines without the profit margin lifting from a deep cut. “

Other companies that have chosen the “Shrink to Grow” approach to improve brand health and full-price sales include Coach, part of Tapestry Inc.

Portfolio and Michael Kors, now part of Capri Holdings Ltd.

The SPDR ETF [Consumer Discretionary Select Sector] fell by 25.3% last year

rose by 20% in the reporting period and the S&P 500 index

gained 22.3%.