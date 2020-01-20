Undefeated Aztecs rank fourth in the AP basketball poll

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The magical season of San Diego State continued with victories against Fresno State and Nevada last week, placing the Aztecs fourth in the AP NCAA basketball poll.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune, this is the highest SDSU rank in history. The last time the Aztecs reached number 4, Kawhi Leonard led them to a 20-0 start in 2010/11.

The Aztecs (19-0) moved into the top 5 when three other high-profile teams (Duke, Auburn and Butler) lost both games last week. SDSU will take last place in Wyoming (5:15) in their next game, which takes place on Tuesday evening at the Viejas Arena.

advertisement

Here’s a closer look at the other big news in another new Top 25:

Rutgers on the advance

The Scarlet Knights recovered from a loss to Illinois by defeating Indiana and Minnesota at home and setting their RAC record 13-0 this season – the best start in school history. That was enough to put Rutgers (14-4) in 24th place for the first time since the last election of the 1978-79 season. And with Seton Hall in 10th place, the state of New Jersey has two teams in the ranking for the first time since Princeton’s last choice in the 1990/91 season.

Other newbies

Iowa, who participated in the election all season, made the biggest jump back to 19th place after beating number 19 at the time. 19 Michigan. The Hawkeyes were joined by the No. 22 Arizona – which defeated a ranking team in Colorado – and the No. 25 Houston, which frolicked through the SMU and the then No. 4. 16 Wichita State last week.

On the way out

The Shockers retired after losing to Houston and Temple. The Wolverines retired along with Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Creighton, whose week-long stay ended in defeat against Georgetown earlier this week.

Buckeyes crap

No team has declined as much as the state of Ohio, which came 9-0 in the top five and only finished six weeks ago. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last nine and five of their last six games to end poll death. Her only victory in the past few weeks has been against humble Nebraska.

,

advertisement