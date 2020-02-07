Advertisement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – The San Diego State Aztecs will try to continue their magical start to the season on Saturday when they take on the Air Force.

The game will be played on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. PT. Here’s what you need to know:

ultimately:

# 4 San Diego State (23-0, 12-0) is aiming for his 13th consecutive win against Air Force (9-14, 3-8) on Saturday. The last MWC loss in the state of San Diego was on March 16, 2019 against Utah State Aggies 64-57. The Air Force lost 88-54 on the road to Nevada on Tuesday.

Savvy seniors:

The Air Force has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have together scored 58 percent of team values ​​this year and 64 percent of all Falcons points in the last five games.

Fill up on the offensive:

Scottie has scored or supported 44 percent of all Air Force Field Goals in the last three games. The senior striker has scored 22 field goals and 10 assists in these games.

Winless when:

The Air Force is 0-8 this year if it scores 68 points or less, and 9-6 if it scores 69 points or more.

Win when:

The Air Force is a perfect 5-0 if an opponent has 60 points or less. The falcons are 4-14 if the opponent scores more than 60 points.

Did you know?

The robust defense of the state of San Diego brought opponents to only 57.7 points per game, the third lowest in Division I. The Air Force allowed an average of 73.9 points in 23 games (nationally ranked 262).

