The United Nations Security Council will discuss President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East on Tuesday without, however, voting on a Palestinian draft resolution that condemns him despite initial reports.

AFP reported that the Palestinian Authority has withdrawn its resolution proposal due to lack of support from Council members. However, the Palestinians contested this on the grounds that they had not submitted their resolution because their wording had not yet been finalized.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, will open the Security Council meeting in an unusual move. He will be followed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, the United States ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft and ambassadors to other Council members.

The original draft resolution, supported by Tunisia and Indonesia and supported by the Palestinians, said the US plan violated international law and the Security Council’s calls for a two-state solution based on the pre-war borders drawn in 1967 ,

The resolution was due to be voted on Tuesday when Abbas spoke to the Council. But diplomats said many of its provisions were unacceptable to European council members who advocated a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders and other council members.

The Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, said Monday night that reports of the withdrawal of the Palestinian resolution are wrong. He added that once the text has been finalized and the Palestinians are certain that its principles will be supported, the Palestinians will submit it.

“The United States is putting very strong pressure on member states, including those that identify with the Palestinian position,” a senior official from the Palestinian UN delegation told Haaretz. “A tough battle is underway on the United Nations corridors.”

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

According to the French news agency report, the Palestinians abstained from submitting their resolution after the U.S. unexpectedly proposed changes to Trump’s plan to omit references to the 1967 lines.

Last week, the Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyadh Mansour, said the resolution would be presented to the Tunisian Council, the current representative of the Arab states on the panel.

“We are starting a major diplomatic struggle and are aware that the US will work to frustrate the resolution or veto it,” he told Radio Ashams, which broadcasts from Nazareth. “But that won’t deter us. We will continue to work through all diplomatic channels to thwart [Trump’s] plan.”

He added that the Palestinians “are trying to highlight the Palestinian position based on the decisions of the international community”.

Palestinian factions in the West Bank, including Fatah, have announced that they will march on Tuesday morning at the same time as the Security Council discussion in Ramallah, the Gaza Strip and refugee camps. “We will all speak out clearly against Trump’s malicious plan,” they said.

Trump’s plan, the result of a three-year effort by senior adviser Jared Kushner, would recognize Israel’s authority over the settlements and require the Palestinians to meet an extremely difficult set of conditions to have a state with its capital in a West Bank village east of Jerusalem.

The resolution stresses the need to accelerate international and regional efforts to “invariably start credible negotiations on all issues of final status in the Middle East peace process”.

A US veto at the council level would allow the Palestinians to forward the draft text to the 193-member UN General Assembly, where a vote would publicly show how Trump’s peace plan was received internationally.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.