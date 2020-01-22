advertisement

United Nations Middle East envoy for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, warned on Wednesday that Israel’s plan to annex “part or all of Area C in the West Bank” would be a “devastating blow” to possible Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and prospects would mean regional peace.

In connection with a briefing by the UN Security Council on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the declining peace process, Mladenov tweeted: “The annexation of part or all of Zone C in the West Bank, if implemented, would mean a devastating blow to the resuscitation potential of Israeli Palestinians Negotiations, promoting regional peace, the essence of the two-state solution. ”

On Tuesday, Kahol Lavan’s chairman Benny Gantz reiterated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial promise to annex the Jordan Valley after the March 2 elections. During a tour of the region, Gantz said: “The Jordan Valley is Israel’s eastern defense barrier in any future conflict. Israeli governments who spoke of the possibility of returning the area [under Jordanian control] made a serious strategic and security error, we see this strip of land as an inseparable part of the State of Israel. ”

Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would soon extend its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea. During an election campaign in Jerusalem, he said: “Not only will we not uproot anyone, we will apply Israeli law to all Israeli communities without exception.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Gantz’s announcement, saying that this would remove the foundations of the political process and put the entire region in a dangerous new phase of instability.

Hamas warned Wednesday that statements by Israeli politicians could lead to reactions from the “West Bank resistance forces”.

The Israeli left also criticized Gantz’s statements and said he was caught in the “trap of the right.” Labor Gesher Meretz chairman Amir Peretz said at an election rally in Be’er Sheva that Gantz ‘Kahol Lavan could “jump into the arms of the far right” if the left wing does not get enough votes. He also stressed that the question of annexation “should be decided in negotiations and within the framework of a comprehensive agreement”.

