UN court orders Myanmar to prevent genocide against Rohingya

In a radical legal victory for members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations Supreme Court ordered Myanmar on January 23 to take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people.

The president of the court, judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said the International Court of Justice “believes that the Rohingya in Myanmar remains extremely vulnerable”.

The court added that its order for so-called interim measures to protect the Rohingya is “binding and creates international legal obligations” for Myanmar.

At the end of an hour-long session in the wood-clad Great Hall of Justice of the court, the judge also ordered Myanmar to report to them within four months what measures the country has taken to comply with the order and then to report for six months as the case moves slowly through the world court.

Rights activists immediately welcomed the unanimous decision.

“The ICJ order to Myanmar to take concrete steps to prevent the genocide on the Rohingya is a milestone to stop further atrocities against one of the most persecuted people in the world,” said Param-Preet Singh, associate international director of justice in New York Human Rights Watch. “Concerned governments and UN agencies must now consider to ensure that the order is maintained while the genocide case continues.”

In this file photo of January 23, 2018, a Rohingya refugee hangs a blanket to dry in the Balukhali refugee camp, about 50 km from Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh.

| Photo credit:

AP



The world’s court order for what it calls interim measures came in a case brought by the African nation of The Gambia on behalf of an organization of Muslim countries accusing Myanmar of genocide in its action against the Rohingya.

At public hearings last month, Myanmar prosecutors used maps, satellite images and graphic photos to describe what they call a campaign of murder, rape and destruction, representing genocide perpetrated by the Myanmar army.

The hearings were intensively investigated when former pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar defended the campaign by armed forces who had once held her under house arrest for 15 years.

Mrs. Suu Kyi, who heads the government as Myanmar’s state adviser, received the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for defending democracy and human rights under the then-prevailing Myanmar junta. She was not present for Thursday’s hearing.

Buddhist majority Myanmar has long regarded the Rohingya as “Bengal” from Bangladesh, although their families have been living in the country for generations. Almost everyone has been denied citizenship since 1982, as a result of which they have in fact become stateless. They also get no freedom of movement and other basic rights.

In August 2017, the Myanmar army launched a so-called evacuation campaign in the northern Rakhine state in response to an attack by a rebellious Rohingya group. The campaign forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh and led to accusations that security forces have burned massive rape, murder and thousands of houses.

Ms. Suu Kyi told judges to the court in December that the exodus was a tragic consequence of the military’s response to “coordinated and extensive armed attacks” by insurgents from Rohingya.

She urged judges to drop the genocide case and allow Myanmar’s military justice system to tackle abuses.

Thursday’s ruling came two days after an independent commission set up by the Government of Myanmar concluded that there are reasons to believe that security forces committed war crimes in counter-emergency operations against the Rohingya, but there is no evidence that accusations were planned that genocide was planned or executed.

The report drew criticism from rights activists. Pending the publication of the full report, Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch, said the panel’s findings were “what would be expected from a non-transparent investigation by a politically skewed set of commissioners working closely with the Government of Myanmar “.

During the public hearings in December, the Reichler lawyer for Gambia quoted an American investigation report on fact-finding during the hearings last month saying that military “evacuation operations” in the northern Rakhine state of Myanmar have spared no one. “Mothers, infants, pregnant women, the elderly and the sick. They all fell victim to this ruthless campaign, “he said.

Gambia’s Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou urged the World Court to act immediately and “tell Myanmar to stop these useless murders, to stop these barbaric acts that continue to shock our collective conscience, to stop this genocide on its own people.”

The orders of the World Court are legally binding, but it depends on the United Nations to exert, if necessary, political pressure to enforce them. The court is expected to take years to make a final decision in the case.

.

