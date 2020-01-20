Uma Thurman, son Levon Hawke seen during Paris Fashion Week

advertisement

When it comes to stylish mother-son duos, Uma Thurman and Levon Hawke are one for the history books. The 49-year-old Kill Bill actress and her 18-year-old kid were spotted on the go during Paris 2020 fashion week, and looked like they could have walked straight from the runway onto the city streets.

They were first photographed on Saturday, January 18, while exploring the sights on a nightly walk. On Monday, January 20th, they left their hotel before attending the Dior show. On both occasions, Uma showed that she knows how to turn heads, and Levon, who recently had a birthday, looked as good as ever.

Levon is not the only child in Uma’s life since the pulp fiction star is also a mother and daughter Maya Hawke and daughter Luna. She shares Levon and Maya, 21, with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke and Luna, 7, with her ex, Arpad Busson, Uma and Ethan, 49, were married from 1998 to 2005 and the actress was with Arpad, 56, from 2007 to 2014.

At that time, in 2018, Uma discussed the upbringing of Maya and Levon, especially why she didn’t consider them her friends yet. “We are in the transition. It is very strange when children grow up. I still don’t have everything in one bottle,” the Boston native said to Us Weekly at the time. “You are not listening at all. You have to find ways to be heard that are certainly not authoritarian. “

For the third time, she said it was just about not putting too much pressure on yourself. “It would only plunge me if I really let myself be overwhelmed by my responsibility!” Said Uma. “I would probably freeze and then cry.”

Recently Uma and Ethan were a proud mother thanks to Maya’s celebrated twist on Netflix ‘Stranger Things.

“My victorious, loving mermaid daughter. A weekend full of victories at Stranger Things. Congratulations, dear @maya_hawke. “The Batman & Robin actress has added an Instagram post with the hashtag“ Motherly Love ”.

“Some of you may have missed her in BBC’s Little Women production last year. Some of you may have missed your job at Juilliard. I know a lot of missed high school productions – the hell I missed some and I’m her father, “Ethan wrote at the time, proving to be equally proud of his little girl.” Some of you may know your music, others may not. But ladies and gentlemen, get to know MAYA HAWKE the real. “

Scroll down to see more photos of Uma’s and Levon’s adventures in Paris!

