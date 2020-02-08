LOS ANGELES – Hollywood conservationist and longtime activist Uma Thurman presented the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Global Ocean Gala to protect the planet and the ocean in Hollywood on Thursday evening.

Under the direction of founder and leading philanthropist Milutin Gatsby in Beverly Hills, special guests paid tribute to the prince’s work, including Sharon Stone, who presented the “Grand Earth Pledge”, and artists Chris Isaak and Macy Gray, who each performed musical sets. Actress Michelle Rodriguez helped present some exclusive items for the auction, which was held by Simon de Pury.

“I am deeply honored to be honored with this Lifetime Achievement Award and to be welcomed to this outstanding event. This determination to act and the ambition to change the world with knowledge and intelligence are the most valuable assets we have today.” , said HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco in his acceptance speech.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognized the prince of Monaco’s outstanding commitment to the planet, its rich biodiversity and fragile ecosystem. To date, more than 575 projects have been supported through its foundation, which was established in 2006 and is committed to sustainable development worldwide.

Sharon Stone presented the Grand Earth Pledge to an exclusive group of 33 supporters.

“This event is so important to me because I have three sons and look after their future. I have the opportunity to get people to be part of this effort and to build a team that will continue to work together and take care of it as a group “Stone explained.

Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.