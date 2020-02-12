The price package includes:

✪ A $ 200 gift card for Messinis Authentic Gyros

✪ Brunch for $ 6 up to $ 200 at Lazy Daisy’s Cafe

✪ Dinner for 2 in the Maple Leaf Tavern

✪ A $ 200 gift card for Oyster Mine

✪ A $ 200 gift card for Zakkushi on Carlton

Scroll down to enter!

Many thanks to our sponsors:

Lazy Daisy Cafe

Lazy Daisy’s, one of the city’s best cafes, serves fresh farm produce that is local, natural and baked from scratch. Our breakfast rolls are number 1 in TO and top 10 nationwide! Cozy, friendly atmosphere. lazydaisyscafe.ca

Messinis

Messini Authentic Gyros in Toronto’s famous Greektown has been serving authentic Greek cuisine since 2003. Messini’s is the supplier of Toronto’s most famous gyro sandwich and is known for being the first to introduce the now popular Greek fries. messini.ca

Maple Leaf Tavern

The Maple Leaf Tavern is a sophisticated North American tavern in Leslieville opposite Gerrard Square. We focus on refined classic taverns and upscale, well-known dishes. We offer a wood stove and a first class cocktail program. mapleleaftavern.ca

Zakkushi on Carlton

With our handmade decor, we try our best to show the Japanese Izakaya atmosphere. Our main course is the white charcoal grill skewers. We have a selection of over 30 different varieties, including meat, seafood and vegetables. zakkushi.com

oysters mine

Toronto’s newest oyster bar, serving a wide range of country and seafood dishes, perfect for everything from a formal, romantic evening for two to an unforgettable group outing. Experience fine dining in our relaxed, modern interior while trying only the best rotating oyster menus and appetizers with international ingredients from around the world. oystermine.com

,