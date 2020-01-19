UL has set up a crucial game against Maynooth

advertisement

UL 3-21 Trinty College 0-13

UL got their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign back on track with an extended 3-21 to 0-13 win over Trinity College at the University of Limerick GAA Grounds.

Cian Darcy of Tipperary scored two goals for UL.

Sunday’s win makes for a must-win match against Maynooth on Thursday – the win there should bring UL to the final eight of the competition.

All damage was caused in the first half by the men of Gary Kirby thanks to two Cian Darcy goals and one of Limerick’s Kyle Hayes.

Darcy, who scored 0-15 in UL’s defeat against DCU in their first game, shot in the first goal after Hayes shot through the Trinity defense.

He added another one before Hayes set to work to help the hosts get a 3-13 to 0-5 lead.

UL dominated the second half to beat a win of 17 points.

That was UL’s dominance, Trinity failed to register a single score of the game.

