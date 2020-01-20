Ukiah's newest librarian - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

In small towns like Ukiah, new faces are a big problem. Ukiah is a very hospitable community and is happy to welcome the new children’s librarian at the Ukiah Public Library, Samantha White.

White holds a master’s degree in library and information sciences from Emporia State University in Oregon with a concentration in archives. (Chris Pugh – Ukiah Daily Journal)

Bubbly, talkative and helpful, White is perfect for the position. Her passion for the profession simply shines from her smile; it’s clear how much it means to her.

“I am doing very well with children, which I think is only because I am a big child,” she laughs.

She likes knitting, running, yoga and of course reading. She prefers historical fiction and her favorite author is Sarah Waters.

White was hired in September and moved all the way from Vermont to Ukiah. She has even lived all over the country.

White was born in Sacramento and was never sure that her goal grew up.

“When I was in high school, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” she recalls.

Eventually she decided to stay close to home and go to Sacramento State University, where she initially sought a degree in which she worked with children. However, she changed her main subject and earned a bachelor’s degree in history. As she took lessons in analyzing old documents, White realized that she also had a passion for archives. After this renewed interest, she moved north to Portland, studied at Emporia State University, and obtained a master’s degree in library and information sciences with a concentration in archives. She worked with archives in Oregon for a while, but when an archive analyst in Vermont offered her a job, she took a leap of faith.

In the beginning she was nervous about going so far away, but she wanted an adventure and she knew that this was an opportunity she might never get again. She lived as a record analyst in Vermont for a few years, but she soon realized that working with documents was a rather lonely profession.

“I was like that, I miss California,” says White. “I started applying again for public library jobs.”

The Ukiah Public Library soon contacted White and scored an interview for the children’s librarian role. She had to sing a few songs and organize a storyline. She chose to read The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein, her favorite children’s book. The interview went well and she was hired.

“I started working with kids, and now it’s like a full circle,” White chuckles.

So far White loves the job. She has only been in Ukiah for about four months, but she has already expanded the children’s library department and has many plans for the future.

One of the first changes she made was the recovery of Baby Time, a weekly event organized by the library. On Wednesday, White lays toys for toddlers and offers a safe, encouraging environment. However, it is not just for the babies; Baby Time creates a place for parents to meet and discuss the struggles and beauties of parenthood. They can exchange advice, make new contacts and watch their children grow up together.

“I work here for the children, but I am also here for the parents,” she says. “It’s so good to see the parents get something out of it.”

White is also responsible for Lego Hour on Tuesday, where children get the chance to make creations and have their photos displayed in the library. Another program, A child, a dog and a good book, lets children read for therapy dogs and develops their literacy confidence. White also organizes a film evening every third Thursday.

In February there is a Valentine’s Day celebration and the New Lunar New Year celebration. These events contain components of both reading and crafting, creating a balance between learning and having fun.

White will not stop there; she has numerous ideas and plans for the coming months. Soon the Little Tot clothing exchange will be organized in the library, where families can gather for a story. They are then given the opportunity to change slightly used clothing. Just like Baby Time, White hopes that parents will also benefit from this source.

Even further away, White wants to host programs aimed at STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). She is enthusiastic about the future of the children’s library and knows that Ukiah will love what is coming.

“We are such a close community,” she explains. “It is very, very good to have an information source.”

White understands the importance of a public library in a small town, from offering a free way for people to communicate to organizing fun events for the kids. Her main goal is to be there for the families. When children say hello to her in public or parents show their appreciation for her, it warms her heart; she loves knowing that she has a positive influence on the lives of these children.

“I think it’s great that I’m building relationships,” she laughs. “I will stay here a long time.”

For more information about upcoming library events or to meet White, go to the Ukiah Public Library on N. Main St. There are events almost every day and they have something for everyone.

