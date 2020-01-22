Ukiah still closes the lid on the former landfill - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

The Ukiah City Council recently approved another $ 400,000 in its now 20-year effort to close the lid of its former landfill at the end of Vichy Springs Road.

“Many of you have been lucky enough not to have been too involved in the landfill, but unfortunately that day is coming to an end because we have to close this thing,” Public Works Director Tim Eriksen told the Ukiah City Council at his last meeting, where staff asked for a new change, had to be changed in the contract with the company that was first hired to steer the closing process in 1999, EBA Engineering.

“At the end of the 1990s we arrived at a place where the landfill was full and we had to come up with a new option for our waste, namely to build the new transfer station,” said Eriksen, declaring that it has been accepted at the landfill since 1999, “it is not a closed facility in the eyes of CalRecycle (because it needs a cap and a gas collection system.)”

Although city workers have been officially closing the landfill for over 20 years, “there are many different reasons why it hasn’t happened yet,” said Eriksen, pointing to “technological changes, many regulatory issues” and lawsuits like some of them.

Financing is another problem, but Eriksen explained that “although we have about $ 1 million (out of $ 11 million needed)” the municipality voted in 2017 to “increase the tip fee at the transfer station to widen that gap So we have the financing, we made a design to close it, and last year we started the process with government agencies to actually close the landfill. “

However, when the city was challenged in its environmental evaluation process, Eriksen said “we decided that we would do a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIR). Now the EIR is ready, the draft EIR has been sent and we are handling comments, including those in a very long letter from our neighbor’s lawyer. Hopefully the EIR will come back to the council and be certified. “

In the meantime, Eriksen said that certain tasks that have yet to be completed by EBA were not included in the original contract, and he asked the city council to approve an additional $ 411,411, bringing the contract with the company to a total of $ 642,722.

There were no comments from the public on this subject and it was approved by the council.

The Ukiah Valley Trail Group has been working on creating a new trail on urban ownership around the landfill, but Director Neil Davis recently said that the city stopped that work until the landfill was officially closed.

