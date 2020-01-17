Ukiah jazz musician reflects on energetic presence in the community - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Last year was a successful time for local music. The jazz genre in particular saw increasing interest and participation. Local musician Pierre Archain reflects on the energetic presence of jazz in the community.

Archain and his wife moved to Ukiah in 2017, after having lived in San Francisco for 37 years. While living in the Bay Area, Archain worked in an audio repair shop for high-quality audio equipment and had created a life of performing and teaching music in recent decades.

Together with other jazz musicians, Archain performs every Saturday at the Ukiah Brewing Company in Ukiah. (Photo by Rachel Ebel)

The call for music came to Archain when he was a young boy who lived in France in the 1970s. His older brother had listened to a lot of jazz, rock and blues and had given Archain his first guitar when he was 15. He later learned the bass and fell in love with it after seeing a jazz trio perform one day at the mall. He immediately went outside and bought an electric bass and finally picked up how to play the standing bass.

“There was a lot of cross-over growing up, listening to rock and a fusion of jazz. It was a great time, the 60s and 70s were pretty great, “says Archain.

Archain had been living in the city of Nice for several years, where there had been a popular jazz festival with legendary headliners. He was strongly influenced by the sounds of Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and Jaco Pastorious, who were all in the heat of their career.

Switching to Ukiah and finding friends in the community was not really a challenge for Archain. After an earlier connection with Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood, the open microphone on Tuesday night at the Ukiah Brewing Company became an excellent meeting place to get to know other musicians in the area. He had made connections with other jazz musicians. He had also become a part of the open mic house band and played regularly with different guest musicians at the Ukiah Brewing Company every Saturday.

Some popular names in the area, such as Paula Samonte, Paul Kemp and Machiko Shimada, have also been very consistent in the performance at the brewery, one of the few locations in Ukiah where jazz performances are held.

Archain notes that one day he would like to see and help to pursue more organized jazz jams, similar to what he made possible during his stay in the city. He had worked with students on setting up performances where there was a professional rhythm section that would help the children play.

A big part of what makes jazz a unique genre is the reaction of musicians on stage, but also the joy of the audience. Many guests and members of the public are also musicians who are happy to support the art.

“Of course some of us got to know each other fairly well and share a passion for what we do,” says Shimada. Shimada and Kemp often play in the brewery, have a weekly closing on Thursday evenings and often with Archain and other local jazz musicians.

“There is a lot of potential, and this is a great place,” Archain remarks about performing at the brewery. The brick walls and dim lighting remind him of being in a real jazz club in the city.

For more information about upcoming Archain jazz events and other performances at Ukiah Brewing Company, you can follow their Facebook page.

