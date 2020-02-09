Red alarm! Red alarm! Red alarm!

Ukiah School District needs more money! Fast! Now! Get your checkbook out, start working at Kwikee Mart, borrow what you can from your brother-in-law, and most importantly, make sure you have your vote in the upcoming elections, where we all have the opportunity Submit more money to the Ukiah School District.

Public schools are the Pentagon of the 1980s today: bottomless pits in which tax money for products and programs disappears so ridiculously that we make each other laugh, cry, and ask if this is possibly true.

Schools need more money? Why, of course. Schools need more and more money. Hundreds of different mathematical research teams across the country are currently working on a single hypothetical question: How much money do public schools need exactly? Latest Word: Experts are now thinking about a dollar number just outside of infinity.

Now our local district is coming back, handing it out, and asking the homeowners to generate scarce income that they wanted to spend on frivolities such as rent, food, tires, children’s clothing, vacation, dental work, a new roof, and college (fill The field) and give it to the school district instead.

Why? Well, that’s the reason for repairs and modernizations. Does this mean that school officials have not known for over 40 years that a building may need a new roof or heating in the future?

Didn’t the local administrators just know that buildings are ever worn out or in need of repair? Or does that mean that the money spent on school maintenance and repair over the past 40 years has been used for other, more pressing purposes? For example, higher salaries for school administrators, thicker pensions for everyone and additional money for bogus programs.

QUESTION: Where’s all the money gone?

REPLY: Of course not for maintenance and plant upgrades. But when it comes to the school budget, there are many things that money is not spent on. We don’t have to worry about money for astronomy classes, opera, hieroglyphic studies or classic literature. But what about art, a school newspaper or a brass band?

Let’s ask school officials how much Big Shot administrators are paid per year and over their inflated pensions for life. Why is the school board approving $ 200,000 salaries if roofs leak?

Remember that the school district is constantly flooded with huge flows of money. All California Lottery earnings go to schools. There is property tax money, bond measures, surcharges and special charges that are sent to schools.

If the Ukiah schools are short of money for repairs, maintenance, and upgrades, where did the district find the millions of dollars for palatial administration offices on South Orchard Avenue a few years ago? How much is spent on free laptops and free meals?

Dear taxpayer, this is the same trick that local governments are doing to get more and more money out of their citizens. The city takes huge revenue from taxes, spends it on various programs, agencies, extensions, new hires, and other things that most of us would not be willing to pay for. When it comes time to take into account the priorities we all adopted, the city insists that additional tax increases are needed.

For example, to pave the streets. Or to hire another policeman. Or to keep the library open. They’re extra, fools. We spent the rest of our money on salary increases, numerous new employees, new office furniture and January flights to Florida seminars.

Schools do the same: Oh, do you want books and pens for students? Repaired a leaky roof? Give us more money.

Another little secret for spending school fees: Officially, most money is spent on children who are least likely to succeed. Ukiah schools spend a disproportionate amount on the worst and least deserved students, and cut funds for motivated, ambitious children in whom society can best invest.

A lot of school money goes into drug programs, pregnancy awareness classes, special schools for the most violent and disruptive, as well as additional teachers, counselors and programs. And you thought 120 coffee cups and 1,000 hammers were wasted in the Pentagon.

DEPT. FROM FINE PRINT

* Those who do not pay property taxes are asked to vote and levy taxes on those who do.

* The price does not match the advertised $ 75 million. Interest must also be paid, which, according to the UUSD, amounts to $ 149.5 million in actual costs.

* Final payments are due in 2056, and schools will need to be repaired by then. Your grandchildren are already taxed before they are born.

Tom Hine notes Measure A taxes $ 50 for each estimated $ 100,000 worth of your house, as if you need another burden hanging around your neck if you are having trouble getting your first (or third) house closed to buy. TWK is not entitled to vote.