The Ukiah comic and hobby store, Sword & Board, officially reopened during the Art Walk on the first Friday of last week.

Casey McNamara has owned the business since 2010 and recently moved to a new location on School Street after Mendo Baby closed in late December.

About 30 people attended the event, which included elected officials, business owners and business customers. After cutting the tapes, a drop-in game called “Dungeons and Dragons” was held in the store.

The event was hosted by Una Wirkebau from the Greater Ukiah Business & Tourism Alliance.

Surrounded by coworkers and friends, McNamara welcomed people to the store after cutting the ribbon and said, “I’m grateful to be here on School Street.”

After taking over the hobby store that was originally called Gateway City Comics, McNamara quickly realized the potential to grow the business through weekly and monthly game events.

For the past 10 years, McNamara has operated the business from its original location on North State Street. However, when Square opened on School Street, he quickly decided to move downtown.

After Sword & Board ended its first month at the new location, the business had seen a steady increase in game night visitors and the opportunity to provide a better inventory.

“I am able to carry more of certain lines than I could ever afford to display the dice like this,” McNamara describes the selection game dice in the store.

The board games and figures areas also need to be displayed more, and the new layout allows visitors to see more of the product. In the past, more games like books had to be organized so that nobody could see box and packaging art on a whim.

There are now several areas where players can enjoy their activities. The smaller space in the back of the building is used for Dungeons and Dragons games, while the larger area in the back of the store is used for card games such as Magic the Gathering. Some older arcade-style video games also take up some space and add to the nostalgic flair of the business.

Players of all ages use the play areas, and the store stays open until 7:00 p.m. to accommodate people who like to play games in the evenings.

In the future, McNamara plans to build on the success of the new location by expanding its inventory, introducing more game nights, and participating in more downtown events such as PumpkinFest and Taste of Downtown.

A highlight as the only game and comic book store in the region is the ability to bring more people into the city to sign books and events like the one that was organized by Star Wars ship designer Colin Cantwell last summer.

“It would be really nice if I could do something like this again,” McNamara concludes.

Sword & Board is located at 198 S. School St. To learn more about game nights or in-store events, visit Sword and Board on Facebook.